Riley Odoms, Steve Foley elected to Denver Broncos Ring of Fame

Former safety Steve Foley (1976-1986) and tight end Riley Odoms (1972-1983) have been elected to the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame. The team made the announcement on Thursday following its annual Ring of Fame selection meeting this week.

DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 9: Riley Odoms #88 of the Denver Broncos looks on against the Kansas City Chiefs during an NFL football game October 9, 1977, at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado. Odoms played for the Broncos from 1972-83. Focus On Sport / Getty Images

The former players will be inducted into the Ring of Fame at halftime of the Broncos' game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Oct. 6, at Empower Field at Mile High. Kick off for the Alumni Game is at 2:05 p.m. which also includes recognition of 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Randy Gradishar and a reunion of the team's first Super Bowl team from 1977 that included Foley and Odoms.

1985: Steve Foley of the Denver Broncos stands on the field during a game. David Cannon /Allsport/Getty Images

"Steve Foley and Riley Odoms represent the best of the Broncos, and we're thrilled they will now take their long-awaited places in the Ring of Fame. Each has individually made history by setting records and high standards while playing integral roles in team success. It's fitting to honor Steve and Riley in a year of extraordinary celebrations that include Randy Gradishar's Pro Football Hall of Fame election and the rest of our first Super Bowl team from 1977," said Broncos owners Greg Penner and Carrie Walton Penner in a statement.

Additional Information from the Denver Broncos:

Created in 1984 to honor former players and administrators who played significant roles in franchise history, the Broncos Ring of Fame now consists of 37 individuals with the election of Foley and Odoms. They are the first inductees into the Broncos Ring of Fame since quarterback Peyton Manning in 2021.

The Broncos Ring of Fame is displayed on the Level 5 façade of Empower Field at Mile High with each inductee also featured on an 8-foot bronze and steel pillar in Ring of Fame Plaza outside the stadium. Inductees also receive an orange Ring of Fame jacket, a gold Ring of Fame ring and a custom framed rendering painted celebrating their career.