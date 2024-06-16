Residents forced to evacuate after garage fire at Colorado home

The Westminster Fire Department says residents were forced to evacuate their home Sunday afternoon due to a garage fire.

Crews were called to the residential fire near 99th Avenue and Lowell Boulevard for a fire that originated in the garage. Westminster Fire says the residents evacuated before arrival, but a dog had to be escorted out of the house by crews.

No injuries were reported and the fire is under control as crews remain on the scene to mop everything up, according to the fire department.

Adams County Fire and North Metro also responded and assisted Westminster Fire.