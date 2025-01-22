Rescue crews head to Colorado's mountains for avalanche response training

Crews rushed to rescue several people buried in the snow at Loveland Ski Area this week. It wasn't a real emergency but an avalanche training exercise.

A Flight for Life helicopter responds to avalanche training at Loveland Ski Area. CBS

Rescuers worked to free multiple "people" from the deep snow complete with helicopters and snow dogs trained to locate those buried in the snow.

"You think about how cold it has been in Colorado recently, you can only imagine that is multiplied up here in the high country, especially if you are buried under snow, which is why these rescue workers have to work so fast to get these guys out to make sure they are going to make it," said Dan Linden with Loveland Ski Patrol. "Quite frankly we like to train in the most difficult conditions we can. We don't have the luxury of picking when an avalanche happens and it is typically in that nasty kind of weather so the colder, the better."

Rescue crews conducted avalanche training at Loveland Ski Area. CBS

It's not just about speed, but accuracy, cooperation, and communication between all agencies.

"We have Clear Creek Fire, Flight for Life, Alpine Search and Rescue, Loveland Kki Patrol, both dog teams and avalanche techs, and basically every bell and whistle you find in a Volkswagon," said Linden.

After reaching the targets and freeing them, crews worked to get everyone transported to receive necessary medical attention.

Crews said the only difference between this training exercise and a real emergency is that no one is really in danger in the drill.

Avalanche rescue training at Loveland Ski Area. CBS

"Really what we're up here doing is trying to promote safety. We want to show people we're practicing at a really high level in the event of an avalanche. All of our resources have already practiced these skills, we're prepared to come in and play like it's the real thing," said Linden.