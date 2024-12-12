Recycle old, broken holiday lights in Denver instead of throwing them away

Denver residents are encouraged to recycle old and broken holiday lights instead of throwing them away. Last year, Denver residents recycled 4,352 lbs. of holiday lights, which is more than two tons of lights.

Denver Department of Transportation & Infrastructure

Drop off old or broken lights at the Cherry Creek Recycling Center or Blue Star Recyclers through Jan. 2, 2025.

Additional Information from the Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure:

Here's What's Accepted:

Light strings and wires with incandescent, LED, and "icicle" lights

Attached bulbs okay

Here's What's Not Accepted:

Bubble lights (liquid-filled) or neon lights

Lights contained in plastic bags or cardboard boxes; please remove light strings from packaging material

FREE Drop-off Locations:

Cherry Creek Recycling Center

Located near the intersection of S. Quebec St. and E. Cherry Creek South Drive. Enter going south on Cherry Creek Dr. South (follow the signs)

Drop off Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Closed on Sundays, Mondays, and city holidays

Blue Star Recyclers

953 Decatur St. Denver, CO 80204

Drop off Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Closed on Sundays

Note: Blue Star will be closed December 24 - January 1; the drop site will reopen Thursday, January 2

In addition, a reminder that Treecycle will begin December 26. Recycle your holiday tree by dropping it off at one of our collection sites! Trees received at Treecycle drop sites will be turned into mulch made available to Denver residents in the spring! Trees left out for collection will be collected as Large Item Pickup and not mulched.