Watch CBS News
Local News

Recycle old, broken holiday lights in Denver instead of throwing them away

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Denver residents are encouraged to recycle old and broken holiday lights instead of throwing them away. Last year, Denver residents recycled 4,352 lbs. of holiday lights, which is more than two tons of lights.

denver-recycle-holiday-lights.jpg
Denver Department of Transportation & Infrastructure

Drop off old or broken lights at the Cherry Creek Recycling Center or Blue Star Recyclers through Jan. 2, 2025.

Additional Information from the Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure:

Here's What's Accepted:

  • Light strings and wires with incandescent, LED, and "icicle" lights
  • Attached bulbs okay

Here's What's Not Accepted:

  • Bubble lights (liquid-filled) or neon lights
  • Lights contained in plastic bags or cardboard boxes; please remove light strings from packaging material

FREE Drop-off Locations:

Cherry Creek Recycling Center

  • Located near the intersection of S. Quebec St. and E. Cherry Creek South Drive. Enter going south on Cherry Creek Dr. South (follow the signs)
  • Drop off Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
  • Closed on Sundays, Mondays, and city holidays

Blue Star Recyclers 

  • 953 Decatur St. Denver, CO 80204
  • Drop off Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
  • Closed on Sundays
  • Note: Blue Star will be closed December 24 - January 1; the drop site will reopen Thursday, January 2

In addition, a reminder that Treecycle will begin December 26.  Recycle your holiday tree by dropping it off at one of our collection sites! Trees received at Treecycle drop sites will be turned into mulch made available to Denver residents in the spring! Trees left out for collection will be collected as Large Item Pickup and not mulched. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.