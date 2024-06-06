QuikTrip donates $100K to help combat domestic violence in Denver metro area

QuikTrip donated $100,000 to PorchLight Family Justice Center, a nonprofit focused on combating domestic violence on Wednesday. PorchLight helps people and families impacted by domestic violence, human trafficking, child abuse and more.

The organization houses all the support survivors need in one location. PorchLight is one of only two Family Justice Centers in Colorado.

QuikTrip donated $100,000 to Porchlight Family Justice Center to help combat domestic violence in the Denver metro area. CBS

QuikTrip expanded into Colorado two years ago and has 13 locations across the state.

Company leaders said they always try to give back to their communities and thought PorchLight would make the biggest impact.

"We know that federal and state funding for victim services are dwindling and uncertain. Donations like this help keep these important nonprofits keep the lights on, the doors open, and the services that survivors need," said State Majority Leader Monica Duran, a Democrat representing Jefferson County.

PorchLight said when the centers are available to survivors, the rate of domestic violence homicide drops by a national average of 50%. The nonprofit has had nearly 10,000 visits since opening in February 2021.

"When Family Justice Centers open in a community the domestic violence homicide rate is reduced by a national average of 50%," said PorchLight Executive Director Candace Cooledge in a statement. "PorchLight is honored to partner with an organization as community minded as QuikTrip to join in the effort to support survivors and reduce intimate partner violence in Jefferson and Gilpin Counties.

PorchLight was founded by Cooledge, a former prosecutor. The nonprofit "provides a drastic shift in the experience of those suffering from trauma and abuse by bringing all the critical services survivors need together in one central location. PorchLight staff assist survivors with identifying the resources that best fit their situation through connections with more than 21 on-site partner agencies and over 50 off-site partners based on the needs of each survivor. Services available to survivors include nurses, advocates, attorneys, therapists, law enforcement, virtual courtrooms, community support, childcare and more."