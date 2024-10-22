Quiet for the remainder of the week in Denver, eyeing another storm early next week

Warm and dry for the week ahead. Are you used to that by now?

I will say, Thursday and Friday will be comfortable, but the overall trend keeps temperatures above average. A weak system approaches on Thursday, this will bring cooler air and gusty winds up to 40 MPH. Winds calm a bit for Friday with breezy conditions up to 25 MPH, it will be a nice fall afternoon and evening!

CBS

That is really all we are watching for the next few days... but things get interesting in the extended forecast.

CBS

A strong low-pressure system could bring a big shot of cold air and rain/snow chances at some point next week.

At this point, I'd avoid getting excited over snow chances across the Plains. Ensemble data is split, even the snowy data suggests only an inch or two at the airport. The storm is still ~7 days out, so we will continue to monitor the trends and adjust the forecast as necessary.