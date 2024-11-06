Hunting of big cats in Colorado to remain legal in Colorado as Proposition 127 fails

The hunting of big cats in Colorado will remain legal after the rejection of Proposition 127 by voters in the 2024 general election.

The Associated Press called the race at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday after more than 1.3 million people -- or 55.5% of voters -- voted in favor, versus 1.08 million people voted against it.

During the election season, supporters of a "yes" vote on Proposition 127 argued that the measure would protect mountain lions and bobcats from trophy hunting while still allowing for game management to protect people, pets and livestock. Former U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service director Dan Ashe was among the supporters, and said the proposition would "preserve the balance of nature." The measure defines trophy hunting as intentionally killing, wounding, pursuing or entrapping big cats unless it's necessary to defend people, property or livestock.

Opponents of Proposition 127, including many wildlife experts, argued that a hunting ban would have a ripple effect on other wildlife populations.

Lynxes are already protected by state and federal law, and hunting mountain lions and bobcats in the state currently requires a license from Colorado Parks and Wildlife.