Prescribed burn continues in Colorado's Rocky Mountain National Park

A prescribed burn continued Saturday in Colorado's Rocky Mountain National Park. According to the National Park Service, the conditions were favorable to continue the burning operations.

Approximately 500 firefighters representing several agencies took part in the prescribed burn.

Prescribed burn in Rocky Mountain National Park Rocky Mountain National Park

The burn caused some visitors to take different routes. Visitors traveling to the east side of the park were encouraged to use the Fall River Entrance via U.S. Highway 34 when entering and exiting the park. Visitors could expect traffic delays and smoke on the roadway along U.S. Highway 36 inside the park.

Additional Information from Rocky Mountain National Park:

Currently, U.S. Highway 36 is open to west-bound traffic only from Beaver Meadows VC to Beaver Meadows Entrance. Motorists are encouraged to use caution when driving on U.S. Highway 36 between the Beaver Meadows Visitor Center and Bear Lake Road due to smoke, visibility and fire crews working along the road. To exit RMNP on the east side of the park, visitors are directed to use Fall River Entrance/U.S. Highway 34 to return to Estes Park.

In person fire information will be available at Beaver Meadows Visitor Center until 4:30 p.m. Saturday.