Poudre RiverFest celebrates natural resource which improves quality of life

Poudre RiverFest brings Northern Colorado residents together to celebrate the Cache la Poudre River which runs through Fort Collins, Windsor and Greeley.

Poudre RiverFest brings together several organizations, and agencies that care for the river. There are interactive demonstrations, and workshops that explore various aspects of the river and it's watershed.

"We've got food trucks. We've got four local bands. It's really designed to be as family-friendly and educational as we can be about the Poudre River," said Nick Combs, Utilities Communications & Marketing Manager, City of Fort Collins.

Exhibitors include organizations like The Nature Conservancy Colorado, Coalition for the Poudre River Watershed, Cache la Poudre River National Heritage Area, Wildlands Restoration Volunteers, City of Fort Collins Utilities, and many more.

"The Nature Conservancy has been working in Colorado since 1966 to conserve natural resources all across the state especially rivers," said Lorin DeSpirito, a volunteer with The Nature Conservancy and Poudre RiverFest.

Poudre RiverFest was first held in May of 2014 after the devastating flooding that happened in 2013. A group of local non-profits with connections to the river put together this education, fundraising event.

"Our funds go to restoration projects up the Poudre Canyon. Last year in 2023, we planted trees all along the Cameron Peak burn area; and we collected pine cones and seeds to use for future planting," DeSpirito said.

Poudre RiverFest is Saturday, August 10, 2024 from noon to 6 p.m. at the New Belgium Brewery in Fort Collins. Your Reporter in Northern Colorado, Dillon Thomas, will be doing some emcee duties at the festival.