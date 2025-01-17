Police seek help identifying 4 linked to $7K+ robbery at Sephora in Northern Colorado

Police in Longmont are asking for help from the public in identifying four males who are persons of interest in a robbery at Sephora in Kohls. More than $7,000 was stolen from the store located at 1211 South Hover Road at 7:40 p.m. on Jan. 14.
Police said they are also investigating an associated possible assault.
Anyone with information about the four pictured is asked to contact Longmont Police at (303)651-8555 and reference report #25-428.
