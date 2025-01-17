Police seek help identifying 4 linked to $7K+ robbery at Sephora in Northern Colorado

Police in Longmont are asking for help from the public in identifying four males who are persons of interest in a robbery at Sephora in Kohls. More than $7,000 was stolen from the store located at 1211 South Hover Road at 7:40 p.m. on Jan. 14.

Four persons of interest are sought in the robbery of a Sephora in Kohls at 1211 South Hover Road on Jan. 14. Longmont Public Safety

Police said they are also investigating an associated possible assault.

Police in Longmont are asking for help identifying persons of interest in a robbery at Sephora in Kohl's. Longmont Public Safety

Anyone with information about the four pictured is asked to contact Longmont Police at (303)651-8555 and reference report #25-428.

Police in Longmont are searching for information about four males in a robbery at a Sephora in Kohl's. Longmont Public Safety