Police search for man wanted for assaulting women on Bear Creek Trail west of Denver

Police in Lakewood are searching for a man who assaulted women on the Bear Creek Trail just west of Denver. Investigators said about 3 p.m. on Jan. 1, a female victim was assaulted while running on the Bear Creek Trail just west of Kipling and east of Fox Hollow Golf Course.

She told police the male suspect slapped her on the buttocks as he approached her from behind while on the trail. The victim told police he appeared to be riding what appears to be an electric mini-bike.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male with a mustache, a Spanish accent, wearing a gray hoodie, tan work jacket, and black backpack with a large, red "Levi's" patch across the back. Lakewood Police

Investigators believe the same male suspect assaulted another woman in a similar manner about 3:15 p.m. on Jan. 2 near S. Kipling and Yale Avenue, also near the Bear Creek Trail. The suspect was described as being on the electric mini-bike.

Investigators said similar incidents have occurred in Denver and Sheridan.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male with a mustache and a Spanish accent. He is wearing a grey hoodie, tan work jacket and a black backpack with a large red "Levi's" patch across the back.

Anyone who may have information on this suspect or believes they are also a victim of this suspect, please call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867 / (720) 913-STOP.