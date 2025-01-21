Colorado officers shoot and injure suspect who allegedly tried to dodge police several times

Officers shoot and injure suspect who allegedly tried to dodge Colorado police

Police officers in the western part of the Denver metro area on Tuesday shot a suspected criminal who they say was armed. That's according to a Lakewood police spokesman, who said the suspect was taken to the hospital afterward with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

John Romero from the Lakewood Police Department said the suspect was a male and was known for felony eluding. On Tuesday morning he said officers came close to arresting him but he escaped. Romero said officers saw that he had a gun with him at the time.

Many hours later officers located the suspect at an apartment complex near Pierce Street and Colfax Avenue in Lakewood. That's close to the strip mall where the popular restaurant Casa Bonita is located.

When the suspect saw police in the late afternoon he tried to run away but one or more officers shot him. Romero said those officers were from the Denver Police Department.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation but authorities said a gun was found at the shooting scene that allegedly belonged to the suspect. Multiple police agencies are involved in the investigation of the crime scene.

No officers were hurt.