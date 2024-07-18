Would you try Polar Pasta at a Colorado Rockies game?

The Colorado Rockies are back at Coors Field Friday night after the MLB All-Star break and fans will have a new way to eat ice cream.

Aramark Sports + Entertainment is offering "Polar Pasta". It's vanilla ice cream topped with donut holes, strawberry syrup and mint.

Fans can buy it over in section 119.

It's one of seven new items Aramark is serving at stadiums across the league:

Burgh Bacon Sundae (PNC Park): Belgian pearl sugar waffle topped with vanilla ice cream, pretzels, caramel sauce, and house-made maple bacon. (Section 107)

(PNC Park): Belgian pearl sugar waffle topped with vanilla ice cream, pretzels, caramel sauce, and house-made maple bacon. (Section 107) Cajun Etouffee Nacho (Minute Maid Park): Kettle chips topped with shrimp, sausage etouffee, shredded cheese, and green onions with Cajun seasoning. (Section 231, Texas Legends Club)

(Minute Maid Park): Kettle chips topped with shrimp, sausage etouffee, shredded cheese, and green onions with Cajun seasoning. (Section 231, Texas Legends Club) City Churri Sandwich (Citizens Bank Park): Smoked chicken thighs, cumin mayo, chimichurri sauce, and pico de gallo on a Liscio's Bakery Brioche Roll. (Section 142)

(Citizens Bank Park): Smoked chicken thighs, cumin mayo, chimichurri sauce, and pico de gallo on a Liscio's Bakery Brioche Roll. (Section 142) Pig Mac (Fenway Park): Grilled cheese stuffed with mac and cheese, pulled pork, and bacon strips on sourdough bread. (Truly Terrace and Ketel One Deck)

(Fenway Park): Grilled cheese stuffed with mac and cheese, pulled pork, and bacon strips on sourdough bread. (Truly Terrace and Ketel One Deck) Taste of the K Taco ( Kauffman Stadium): Charred hot dog wrapped in a cheeseburger quesadilla and topped with barbecue brisket, French fries, shredded romaine, pickled red onion, Sriracha Cracker Jacks, and 816Sauce. Rival Sports Bar (Section 250)

Kauffman Stadium): Charred hot dog wrapped in a cheeseburger quesadilla and topped with barbecue brisket, French fries, shredded romaine, pickled red onion, Sriracha Cracker Jacks, and 816Sauce. Rival Sports Bar (Section 250) The Mets'ropolitan (Citi Field): Reyka Vodka, Topo Chico Sabores Lime with Mint Sparkling Water, and blueberry liqueur served in a souvenir cocktail glass over ice. (All Bars)

The company said these offerings are designed to enhance the fan experience with unique flavors, dynamic presentations and beloved ballpark classics.