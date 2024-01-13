Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills game rescheduled. Here's what to expect on CBS News Colorado

If you were planning on spending a cold Colorado Sunday inside watching the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills game on CBS, you'll have to stay cozy on the couch for a little while longer.

Due to extreme cold weather set to impact the Buffalo, N.Y. area on Sunday, New York Kathy Hochul and the NFL have agreed to reschedule Sunday's game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills.

The playoff game will now take place Monday at 2 p.m. MST On Sunday, CBS News will air on our station from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. MST. The game was originally scheduled for Sunday at 11 a.m. MST. The NFL Today pregame show will also air on our station at 1:30 p.m. Monday.

"Due to public safety concerns in light of the ongoing weather emergency in western New York, Sunday's Steelers-Bills game has been rescheduled," the NFL said in a statement Saturday morning, "and will be televised by CBS."

An overall exterior general view of Highmark Stadium in the snow prior to an NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium on Dec. 17, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. Kevin Sabitus / Getty Images

According to Weather.com, Buffalo is under a winter storm warning from 10 a.m. Saturday until 7 a.m. Monday morning. Heavy lake effect snow and strong winds are expected this weekend, while snow accumulations in the area could range from 1 to 3 feet. The Bills even previously asked for help to shovel snow in Highmark Stadium.

CBS News Colorado is expected to air our regular news programming at 6 p.m. MST on Monday.