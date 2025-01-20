Pedestrian struck and killed by RTD commuter rail near Smith Road and Quebec Street in Denver

Pedestrian struck and killed by RTD commuter rail in Denver

An RTD A Line commuter rail struck and killed a pedestrian in Denver Monday evening, officials with the transit agency and Denver police say.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. near Smith Road and Quebec Street, according to the Denver Police Department. Around 5 p.m., RTD confirmed the train involved was a commuter rail on the A Line that operates between Union Station and Denver International Airport. The 54 passengers on board were shuttled to their respective destinations by bus.

A large stretch of the A Line is now shut down as police investigate the death. That investigation also closed the northbound Quebec Street ramp to Smith Road, and people are being asked to avoid the area.

According to RTD website, "Shuttle buses replacing A Line between 38th/Blake Station and 40th/Airport-Gateway Park Station due to police activity."

The cause and circumstances surrounding the crash are yet to be determined, police said.

For real-time updates from RTD, you can visit their website or download the RTD app.