Police searching for suspect after pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in Denver

A pedestrian struck by a motorist Saturday evening passed away in a hospital overnight, according the Denver Police Department. The motorist did not stop to offer aid.

The pedestrian was hit in the westbound lanes of Colfax Avenue at the Federal Boulevard intersection. A 9 p.m. social media post from the department stated the pedestrian was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

By Sunday morning, the pedestrian had died.

No other information has been released about the pedestrian or the how the collision occurred.

DPD investigators are trying to gather information about the suspected vehicle and its driver, but has not yet shared any details.

Anyone who witnessed the crash, or with knowledge of the driver involved, is asked to contact investigators. This can be done anonymously through MetroDenverCrimeStoppers.com or (720) 913-7867.