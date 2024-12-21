Pedestrian dies in crash after allegedly charging vehicle in Aurora

A man died after a crash in Aurora Friday when he allegedly jumped onto a moving SUV.

According to the Aurora Police Department, the man was walking in the middle of Jasper Street when an SUV slowly approached him. Authorities said the man charged at the SUV, then jumped onto the hood and climbed onto the roof while the vehicle was still in motion.

The driver reportedly accelerated to escape the man and he fell off the roof. Police said the man suffered serious injuries and died at the scene.

According to the APD, the driver attempted to render aid to the man and was cooperative with investigators.

They said the Adams County Coroner will identify the deceased man.