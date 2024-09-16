Pearl Fire burns in Colorado mountains, forces evacuations in Crystal Lakes area of Larimer County

A new wildfire in the Colorado mountains called the Pearl Fire forced evacuations on Monday. The evacuations were ordered for the Crystal Lakes area northwest of Red Feather Lakes in Larimer County.

The Pearl Fire burning in Larimer County. U.S. Forest Service

The evacuation area includes Larimer County Road 86 and County Road 170 as well as Crystal Lakes north of Black Mountain to the Colorado-Wyoming state line.

Larimer County

According to the Larimer County Sheriff, air resources as of Monday afternoon included three air tankers and three helicopters. Helicopters were making water drops and planes were dropping fire retardant on the fire.

A helicopter made water drops on the Pearl Fire burning in Larimer County. Larimer County Sheriff John Feyen

The fire had burned 138 acres as of 4 p.m. Monday. It was zero percent contained with 50 personnel working the fire. More resources have been ordered.

The evacuation center opened at Livermore Community Hall located at 2044 W. County Road 74E will close at 6 p.m. An overnight evacuation center will open at Cache La Poudre Middle School, located at 3515 CR 54G, Laporte at 6:30 p.m.

The Pearl Fire Larimer County Sheriff John Feyen

What caused the Pearl Fire has not been determined. The first notifications of the blaze were issued by Larimer County authorities shortly after 11:30 a.m.

As of early Monday afternoon, there were no reports of injuries.