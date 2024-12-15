Watch CBS News
Sports

Denver Broncos star cornerback Patrick Surtain III leaves game with leg injury

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

Denver Broncos star cornerback Patrick Surtain III left Sunday's Denver Broncos game with a leg injury.

surtain-injury.jpg
CBS

Surtain was injured on a play where he got an interception in the second half. He limped to the sideline tent with a sprained right ankle. Then he went back in the game, but late in the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High -- right before the 2-minute warning -- he appeared to aggravate the injury.

He had to be helped off the field and limped into the locker room shortly before the conclusion of the game.

The Broncos defeated the Colts 31-13.

Jesse Sarles

Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.