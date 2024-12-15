Denver Broncos star cornerback Patrick Surtain III leaves game with leg injury

Denver Broncos star cornerback Patrick Surtain III left Sunday's Denver Broncos game with a leg injury.

CBS

Surtain was injured on a play where he got an interception in the second half. He limped to the sideline tent with a sprained right ankle. Then he went back in the game, but late in the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High -- right before the 2-minute warning -- he appeared to aggravate the injury.

He had to be helped off the field and limped into the locker room shortly before the conclusion of the game.

The Broncos defeated the Colts 31-13.