Man dies after falling off paddleboard at Northern Colorado lake

A man who was paddleboarding died over the weekend in Larimer County. It happened on Saturday afternoon on Carter Lake, located west of Berthoud.



Larimer County

Officials from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office said a witness reported that the man wasn't wearing a life jacket. The witness saw the man fall into the water and said he didn't resurface.

Divers first tried to locate him using sonar. Then, a few hours later, first responders searched the area where the man was last seen and found him.

The man's identity hasn't been released.

Anyone who might be able help investigators with determining the circumstances surrounding the man's death is asked to call the Larimer County investigator Matthew Koyn at (970) 498-7408.

The situation was one of several in the county on Saturday where sheriff's deputies responded to "water emergency calls involving paddleboarders."

"Weather conditions can go from calm to chaos quickly this time of year. Having safety gear on your boat or board is crucial to preventing tragedy. Our hearts are with everyone grieving this heartbreaking loss," said Larimer County Sheriff's Capt. Bobby Moll in a prepared statement.