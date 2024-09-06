Music director at Colorado's Legend High School gets band pumped for one more football season

A big part of the excitement at high school football games in Colorado comes from the bands. That's certainly the case in Parker for Legend High School, whose Titans face the Columbine Rebels on Friday night. Their band has been led by popular director Orlando Otis for the past 16 years.

Orlando Otis directs jazz students at Legend High School. CBS

Earlier this week a CBS Colorado news crew visited Otis's jazz band class, and the students in the class were all excited to be working with a music department favorite in his final year of teaching.

Otis has been with Legend High School since it first opened in 2008. He says it has been a dream to work there. He has helped the school win numerous awards and led the bands to plenty of competitions.

"Very rarely do I come to this building and think that I'm actually at work," he said on Wednesday.

Otis says he's grateful for the opportunity he's had to impact so many students. He's also grateful "for all of the ways they've impacted him."



During his time at Legend High School, Otis has taught jazz band, music theory, music appreciation, marching band and more.

Principal Jason Jacob commended Otis and his hard work, and says the band students are one of the hardest working groups in the building.

"Orlando's knowledgeable and he knows what it is that he wants. He demands respect and gets that from students," Jacob said.

As Otis nears retirement, he hopes to go out with a bang for his last high school football season.

"You know when you've done about as much as you can do," Otis said. "After 36 years I've had so many amazing experiences and I know I've given my all and my best, and I'm looking forward to passing the program on to someone else."