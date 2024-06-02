Watch CBS News
1 person dead after being reported missing at Chatfield Reservoir

By Kasey Richardson

/ CBS Colorado

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says one person is dead after they were reported missing at Chatfield Reservoir.

The sheriff's office posted around 5:21 p.m. Sunday on X that deputies were assisting South Metro Fire Rescue in a search for a missing person in the water and that the far south parking lot at the park was closed to the public. 

An update was issued around 8:55 p.m. that the person reported missing had died and called it a drowning incident. 

The Jeffco Sheriff's Office is still investigating the circumstances of the death. 

Kasey Richardson

Kasey Richardson is a digital media producer in the CBS Colorado newsroom. He writes and edits articles on a variety of topics, but they are usually breaking news, weather, sports and developing stories.

First published on June 2, 2024 / 9:04 PM MDT

