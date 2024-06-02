1 person dead after being reported missing at Chatfield Reservoir
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says one person is dead after they were reported missing at Chatfield Reservoir.
The sheriff's office posted around 5:21 p.m. Sunday on X that deputies were assisting South Metro Fire Rescue in a search for a missing person in the water and that the far south parking lot at the park was closed to the public.
An update was issued around 8:55 p.m. that the person reported missing had died and called it a drowning incident.
The Jeffco Sheriff's Office is still investigating the circumstances of the death.