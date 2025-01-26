Watch CBS News
One killed in track meet accident at University of Colorado-Colorado Springs

By Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

A spectator was killed Sunday at a high school track meet on the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs campus after an athlete's hammer reportedly went out of bounds.

The meet was part of a series to be hosted by UCCS at the Mountain Lion Fieldhouse on Dec. 15, Jan. 26, and ending with the UCCS United High School Indoor State Championship on Feb. 16. Officials told CBS affiliate KKTV the accident occurred during the hammer throw event, where athletes compete by throwing a weighted ball attached to a grip by a steel wire.

According to the university, a hammer thrown by a participating student cleared the barriers, striking and killing a member of the audience. First responders attempted to render medical aid and later declared him dead at the scene.

No information has been released on the victim.

