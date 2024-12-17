Fun, family-friendly fairytale "Once Upon a Mattress" on stage at Arvada Center

"Once Upon a Mattress" is delighting audiences at the Arvada Center through the holidays. It's a fun, family-friendly fairytale.

"This is a retelling of the Princess and the Pea," said Aléna Watters who plays Princess Winnifred.

Princess Winnifred comes to court from the Marshland. She's there to meet and potentially marry Prince Dauntless, but she has to pass the Queen's test before that can happen.

"Winnifred is very silly and playful, a little unhinged, laughs, and is joyful, and just wide-eyed and authentically herself," Watters explained.

Princess Winnifred goes by Fred. She is a breath of fresh air in the overly formal court. Prince Dauntless falls in love with her at first sight.

"He's not your typical Prince," said EJ Dohring who plays Dauntless. "He's definitely a Golden Retriever or a Labrador. He's flying around the stage. He's hyper, energetic."

"Once Upon A Mattress" is the kind of big musical that captivates.

"It takes place in a medieval time, and we're not shying away from having some modern humor and things that will resonate with today," Dohring told CBS News Colorado.

This production is designed to resonate with audiences both young and old making it a perfect family entertainment.

"I hope that people laugh and smile and forget about their woes for two hours," Dohring said.

"I like the fun. Our choreographer, Christopher Page-Sanders, has just created such a beautiful language of movement that I really think enhances the storytelling," Watters said.

"Once Upon A Mattress" is playing through December 29, 2024, on the Main Stage at the Arvada Center.