Oak Ridge Fire burning in southern Colorado grows to 1000+ acres, burns unchecked

By Jennifer McRae

The Oak Ridge Fire burning in southern Colorado has grown to 1,025 acres with 0% containment as of Thursday. Lightning sparked the wildfire in Pueblo County three miles northwest of Beulah. It was detected at 6 a.m. on June 22.

Smoke from the Oak Ridge Fire burning in Pueblo County.  US Forest Service

According to the Rocky Mountain Area Complex Incident Management Team 3, fire crews are working the eastern edge of the perimeter to keep the fire from advancing toward the town of Beulah.  

Homes along the Middle Creek Canyon Road are under a mandatory evacuation and Middle Creek Road remained closed on Thursday. The following areas are in a pre-evacuation status: Vine Mesa, Cascade Avenue, Pine Avenue, and Beulah Highlands Road.

The smoke outlook is moderate in the area as winds are expected to increase on Thursday afternoon. According to the Wildland Fire Air Quality Response Program, Canon City, Pueblo and Colorado City will have good air quality on Thursday with Colorado City seeing light haze in the evening hours. 

The fire is burning in brush and timber. There are a total of 226 fire personnel battling the wildfire. 

