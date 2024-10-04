Northern lights will be visible in extreme northern Colorado

The northern lights may be putting on a show over the weekend for the northern areas of the country. The NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) has issued a Geomagnetic Storm Watch for the northern hemisphere for October 3rd through the 5th.

The SWPC, detected what is known as a coronal mass ejection(CME) on October 3rd. This is an eruption of solar material that can boost geomagnetic activity around the poles.

Areas of best viewing will be the northern U.S states and Canada with the peak on Friday and visibility lasting through Sunday. In the Rocky Mountain Region the best views will be from mid-Wyoming up to southern Canada.

In Colorado, the views will not be as great as the last big solar eruption that happened back in May of this year. The only areas that might have a chance for a faint glimpse would be areas of northern Colorado just a few miles south of the Wyoming state line.

There could be minor radio frequency interference through the weekend. But, no major interruptions are expected.