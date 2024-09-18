Northern Colorado teacher arrested, accused of strangling 6-year-old student

An elementary school teacher in Northern Colorado has been arrested after being accused of strangling a 6-year-old. The alleged incident happened last month.

According to Greeley police, school resource officers began investigating on Aug. 30 after a teacher assaulted a student at Maplewood Elementary School, located at 1201 21st Avenue. Police officers were notified of the incident by Greeley-Evans School District 6 Administrators and District 6 Security.

Investigators said the school district placed Joshua David Wainscott on administrative leave after learning of the allegations.

Police arrested Wainscott, 40, on Sept. 12. He was booked into the Weld County Jail on charges of second-degree assault- strangulation, and child abuse.

The Greeley Police Department is urging anyone who has information about the case to contact School Resource Officer Diaz at (970) 350-9605.