Northern Colorado firefighters rescue resident from burning home

Poudre Fire Authority firefighters rushed to a two-alarm fire in the 2300 block of West County Road 38E late Wednesday night. Two mobile homes were on fire along with multiple outbuildings.

According to firefighters, the flames were fueled by strong winds in the area.

When crews arrived, they helped one person escape. That person was evaluated for smoke inhalation by UCHealth. No other injuries were reported.

What caused the fire is being investigated.