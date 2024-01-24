Nikola Jokic records triple-double vs. Indiana, now there's only 1 NBA opponent he hasn't recorded a TD3 against

Nikola Jokic recorded his league-leading 13th triple-double of the season on Tuesday night in Indianapolis. It was the Denver Nuggets star's first-ever triple-double in a game against the Indiana Pacers, and it came in a 114-109 win which included a huge 3-pointer by the the Serbian center with 6.1 seconds left in the game. Jokic finished with 31 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists.

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets handles the ball while being guarded by Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers in the first quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on January 23, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Dylan Buell / Getty Images

There is now only one NBA opponent remaining that Jokic hasn't recorded a triple-double against. That's the Washington Wizards, who come to Ball Arena to play Denver on Feb. 22. If Jokic records a triple-double in that game then he'll join a very short list of NBA players to ever reach the feat of recording a triple-double against every opponent they have faced.

Jokic now has 118 triple-doubles in his career, and he is No. 4 on the all-time NBA triple-doubles list. While it's possible he could move past Magic Johnson (138) sometime in the next two years, it's unlikely he'll get to the mark of having a triple-double against all 30 NBA teams like LeBron James and Russell Westbrook, who are No. 5 and No. 1 on the all-time list.

Because each of those veterans has played for multiple NBA teams in their careers, they have both had the opportunity to reach that feat (and in Westbrook's case, he's done it at least twice against each of the 30 teams). But Jokic has only ever suited up for the Nuggets in his amazing NBA career.