Nikola Jokic misses first game of the season for the Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets will be without their MVP on Friday night in New Orleans. They face the Pelicans in their first Emirates NBA Cup game and Nikola Jokic will not be in the starting lineup.

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets warms up at Ball Arena on Nov. 4, 2024. Justin Tafoya / Getty Images

On Friday morning the team announced that the center was questionable for personal reasons. Altitude TV later confirmed in a post on X that Jokic will miss the game. They also said head coach Michael Malone will not be coaching at the game because he is in Denver for personal reasons.

The team is already without forward Aaron Gordon, who is recovering from a calf strain.