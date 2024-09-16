New Quantum Tech Park opens in Denver metro area, expected to create thousands of jobs

Gov. Jared Polis joined Department of Commerce City Deputy Secretary Don Graves on Monday to break ground on a new Quantum Tech Park in Arvada. The park is 70 acres in size and will be dedicated to elevating quantum technology and research in Colorado.

According to the governor's office, the future site will help create 10,000 new jobs in the state by 2030. Eighty percent of those will not require an advanced degree.

"We aren't wasting any time and are rolling up our sleeves and getting to work, ensuring Colorado's leadership in quantum technology. Quantum technology is our future, and in Colorado, we are building what we need to support the quantum revolution. We've been very active both before and after earning the competitive federal TechHubs recognition, and with this new quantum park we are breaking ground on today we are positioning Colorado as the global epicenter of the quantum industry," said Polis in a statement.

The site was purchased by the Colorado School of Mines which is partnering with Elevate Quantum to grow the quantum industry. It's hoped that the technology can help solve problems that current computers cannot.

"The Department of Commerce is focused on fostering the future of critical and emerging technologies like quantum, and using innovative place-based economic strategies to spread its benefits to every corner of our country," said Graves in a statement. "The Elevate Quantum Tech Hub is on the cutting edge of that mission and will help write the next chapter of Colorado's economic prosperity."

Also joining Polis, Rep. Brittany Pettersen, Boulder Mayor Aaron Brockett and Colorado School of Mines President Paul Johnson.