New facility to support quantum research coming to Colorado

A new facility to support quantum research is coming to Colorado with the support of national programs, the state, and three universities. This week leaders from the University of Colorado Boulder, Colorado State University, Colorado School of Mines and the state worked together to open the new 13,000-foot facility.

The funding largely comes from a tax incentive and follows other state and national efforts to support quantum research. The facility is intended to serve as a hub for quantum work and encourage collaboration among state-of-the-art scientific equipment and resources to further develop quantum technology for consumer benefit.

CU Boulder spearheads the program but students across the state are excited, including Colorado School of Mines PhD student Sam Saiter.

"I love quantum and everything related because it's something that I've always had an interest in," Saiter said, "But on a broad scale, it's an extremely exciting technology."

Through highly advanced computers, quantum development can further a range of aspects in daily life— from how we use artificial intelligence, to cybersecurity, to healthcare.

"It's supporting an industry that I hope to go into once I graduate, but also because these clean rooms will help our research here at Mines immediately," Saiter said.

Quantum work is wide-reaching and growing fast. Right now it's estimated to support 3,000 jobs in Colorado but expected to support as many as 10,000 in the next decade with support from legislators.

"To really make sure that Colorado is ground zero for an incredibly important sector of the future," Governor Jared Polis said, "Quantum computing will power so many applications that not only improve our lives but also will save our lives in sectors like personalized healthcare, in sectors like AI, in sectors like energy."

In an effort to accomplish those goals, students like Saiter are already getting to work and looking forward to using new resources.

"It means that you know, I'll be pumped when I graduate and I can get a job in the industry, and I won't have to leave Colorado," Saiter said.

The quantum incubator will be at BioMed Realty's Flatiron Park in east Boulder. CU Boulder expects to start moving operations forward later this month.