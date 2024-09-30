Denver mayor reacts when NBA Hall of Famer and former Denver Nuggets star Dikembe Mutombo dies after battle with brain cancer

NBA Hall of Famer and former Denver Nuggets star Dikembe Mutombo dies after battle with brain cancer

NBA Hall of Famer and former Denver Nuggets star Dikembe Mutombo dies after battle with brain cancer

Former Denver Nuggets star and NBA Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo has died after a battle with brain cancer. Mutombo died Monday. He was 58 years old.

Mutombo announced that he was undergoing treatment after cancer diagnosis nearly two years ago. Mutombo was surrounded by his family as the time of his passing.

LANDOVER, MD - CIRCA 1991: Dikembe Mutombo #55 of the Denver Nuggets in action against the Washington Bullets during an NBA basketball game circa 1991 at the Capital Centre in Landover, Maryland. Mutombo played for the Nuggets from 1991-96. Focus On Sport / Getty Images

Mutombo was taken fourth overall by the Nuggets in the 1991 NBA Draft. The 7-foot-2 center attended Georgetown University and immediately made an impact, making the league's All-Rookie Team that year.

Mutombo spent five years playing in Denver (91-96), most notably helping the Nuggets become the first No.8 seed to upset a No.1 when the team defeated the Seattle Supersonics during the 1993-94 playoffs. Video of Mutombo lying on the court and clutching the ball in joy became an iconic image of the moment.

Former Denver Bronco Shannon Sharpe, who played in Denver at the same time, reacted to Mutombo's passing with an interesting memory.

Shannon Sharpe, who played in Denver at the same time as Dikembe Mutombo, reacts to his passing.



"I would see him all the time in the gym. Every time I would see him, Stephen A., your workout was done. Because the moment you saw him, if you were working out, you ain't doing no… pic.twitter.com/vGLtotAr7e — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 30, 2024

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston posted on X how much Dikembe Mutombo meant to the Mile High City.

Whether it was building hospitals or blocking shots, Dikembe Mutumbo’s actions spoke volumes on and off the court. It is impossible to overstate how much he meant to Denver and the excitement he brought during his time here. My thoughts are with his family and friends. https://t.co/PMwwD6YJUJ — Mayor Mike Johnston (@MikeJohnstonCO) September 30, 2024

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis also took to Twitter to honor Mutombo, who Polis said, "will be remembered for his dominance on the court and generosity in the community."

"Mutombo was first to have his number retired at the Pepsi Center and his iconic finger wag "No No No" is still used to this day," Polis continued. "After his career in basketball, he dedicated his life to giving back. He will never be forgotten."

Mutombo went on to play with the Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Nets, New York Knicks and Houston Rockets before retiring at the end of the 2008-9 season.

Mutombo blocked 3,289 shots over his NBA career and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2015. Twice during his career, Mutombo was recognized by the league with the J. Walter Kennedy Citizenship Award, an honor bestowed to players, coaches or trainers who show outstanding service and dedication to the community.

SPRINGFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 10: Dikembe Mutombo is seen on the red carpet during the 2022 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at Symphony Hall on September 10, 2022 in Springfield, Massachusetts. / Getty Images

Mutombo's No.55 jersey still hangs from the rafters of Ball Arena where it was unveiled in 2016.

Mutombo became known for his contributions to his native people and country in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Last year, Mutombo and several other former NBA players joined high-profile investors to launch "NBA Africa." He also started the Dikembe Mutombo Foundation in the Congo in 1997. Its goal is to improve health, education and quality of life in the African country.

He also served on the board of Special Olympics International, the CDC Foundation and the National Board for the U.S. Fund for UNICEF, according to the Associated Press.

Dikembe Mutombo in 2010 Getty Images

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issued the following statement:

"Dikembe Mutombo was simply larger than life. On the court, he was one of the greatest shot blockers and defensive players in the history of the NBA. Off the floor, he poured his heart and soul into helping others.

"There was nobody more qualified than Dikembe to serve as the NBA's first Global Ambassador. He was a humanitarian at his core. He loved what the game of basketball could do to make a positive impact on communities, especially in his native Democratic Republic of the Congo and across the continent of Africa. I had the privilege of traveling the world with Dikembe and seeing first-hand how his generosity and compassion uplifted people. He was always accessible at NBA events over the years - with his infectious smile, deep booming voice and signature finger wag that endeared him to basketball fans of every generation.

"Unkembe's indomitable spirit continues on in those who he helped and inspired throughout his extraordinary life. I am one of the many people whose lives were touched by Dikembe's big heart and I will miss him dearly. On behalf of the entire NBA family, I send my deepest condolences to Dikembe's wife, Rose, and their children; his many friends; and the global basketball community which he truly loved and which loved him back."