Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon wins big at 2024 NHL Awards, receives Hart Memorial Trophy, Ted Lindsay Award

Colorado Avalanche superstar Nathan MacKinnon was awarded the Hart Memorial Trophy for NHL most valuable player and the Ted Lindsay Award Thursday evening during the 2024 NHL Awards in Las Vegas.

This was the fourth time MacKinnon was an MVP finalist for the Hart during his NHL career. The Ted Lindsay Award is bestowed upon the player voted to be the most outstanding during the regular season by the league's players.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 27: Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche arrives prior to the 2024 NHL Awards at BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on June 27, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. BRUCE BENNETT / Getty Images

MacKinnon received the Ted Lindsay honor in person during the first presentation of the event held at Fontainebleau Las Vegas. The award ceremony then culminated with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman presenting him with the Hart Trophy to become the 2024 league MVP, as selected in a poll of the Professional Hockey Writers Association in all NHL cities at the end of the regular season.

No. 29 was crucial to the success the Avs had as one of the league's top teams in the NHL during the regular season, producing his highest scoring season since entering the league — 51 goals, 89 assists for a whopping 140 points in a full 82-game season. Only Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov finished higher in points with 144 respectively. Kucherov and Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews were also finalists for the Ted Lindsay Award.

According to the Hockey Hall of Fame website, "The Hart Memorial Trophy was presented to the National Hockey League in 1923 by Dr. David Hart. Dr. Hart was the father of Cecil Hart, the former coach and manager of the Montreal Canadiens. Cecil Hart coached the Canadiens between 1926-27 and 1938-39, winning back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in 1930 and 1931."

Ted Lindsay, the namesake of the annual award, completed a Hockey Hall of Fame career between 1944 and 1965 as a storied member of the Detroit Red Wings, also spending time with the then Chicago Black Hawks (now Chicago Blackhawks). Lindsay finished his legendary NHL campaign with over 800 points as a four-time Stanley Cup champion with Detroit.

Per NHL.com, MacKinnon's stellar campaign was marked by points in 35 straight home games, the second-longest in NHL history behind Wayne Gretzky's 40 points with the Los Angeles Kings in 1988-89.

MacKinnon, along with being a Stanley Cup champion with the Avs in 2021-22, has previously been awarded the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy (2019-20) and the Calder Memorial Trophy (2013-14).

MacKinnon is signed with the Colorado Avalanche through the 2029-30 NHL season.