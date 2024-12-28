Multiple injured after truck loses traction, crashes into semi in Colorado

One person died and several more were injured after a family on holiday in Fraser was involved in a crash with a semi-truck.

According to the Fraser Winter Park Police Department, the fatal crash happened on Highway 40 near Mile Post 228 in the Town of Fraser Thursday morning.

Fraser Winter Park Police Department

Authorities said a 37-year-old man from Aurora was driving a 2021 Toyota Tundra eastbound on U.S. Highway 40 when the truck lost traction on the icy road. The Toyota then rotated counterclockwise into the westbound lane.

A 2024 Peterbilt Semi driven by a 34-year-old man from Lochbuie, CO was traveling west on Hwy. 40 and struck the passenger side of the Tundra.

Four passengers, all family members on vacation, were also in the Toyota at the time.

The crash claimed the life of a 29-year-old man from Bethesda, Md., who was declared deceased at the scene.

Grand County EMS took the other four occupants of the Tundra to local medical facilities. A female passenger was taken to a Denver area hospital in critical condition.

The FWPPD said the semi-truck driver was not injured in the crash, and the fuel tanker he was hauling was not compromised.

Police said they will send the case to the District Attorney for review to determine if charges will be filed. They do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

Travel conditions will remain difficult through the mountains Saturday through Sunday morning due to moderate to heavy snow.