For second time in 10 years in Colorado, annual report shows more people moving out of the state than moving in

Uhaul growth index report released with data on moves to and from Colorado

The findings of a new report will come as good news to the Coloradans who feel like the state has gotten too crowded. There are now more people moving out than there are moving in to the state. That's according to the U-Haul Growth Index.

The report shows that Colorado was ninth in the country for U-Haul migration in 2023 but fell all the way to the bottom 10 in 2024.

Colroado fell 31 spots on the list to rank 40th in the country for one-way customers. On top of that, 50.3% of U-Haul customers in the Centennial State were moving out in 2024, while 49.7% were moving in.

The annual report notes that this is only the second time in the last decade that Colorado has had more departures than arrivals.