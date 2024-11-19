Colorado Buffaloes superfan Miss Peggy celebrates her 100th birthday with Deion Sanders

Colorado Buffaloes head football Coach Deion Sanders brought a special guest with him to his weekly news conference in Boulder -- Peggy Coppom, who is known better by her nickname "Miss Peggy."

Coach Deion Sanders is joined by Peggy Coppom during a taping of "Coach Prime's Playbook with Romi Bean." CBS

Coppom is a CU athletics superfan who is turning 100 on Tuesday.

Sanders has become tight with Coppom and has even dedicated this season to getting the new centenarian to a bowl game.

"Which bowl do you want to go to?" Sanders inquired.

"I'll take anything they give us," she responded during her 4 minute appearance before reporters.



The Buffs are currently on a hot streak with their most recent win over Arizona, and Coppom loves it. But she has supported the team through the highs and the lows. And there have been some very low lows. But since Coach Prime arrived, Miss Peggy has enjoyed some great wins on the gridiron, and the two have developed a special relationship.

Last weekend, the fourth largest crowd in Folsom Field history sang Happy Birthday to Peggy. In the moment, she says she thought of her late twin sister Betty Hoover, who died 4 years ago and was also a huge CU fan.

"It was unbelievable," she said in an appearance with Sanders on a taping of "Coach Prime's Playbook with Romi Bean" on Tuesday.



Peggy Coppom at Folsom Field in April 2023 in Boulder. Matthew Stockman / Getty Images

"It meant enough that I was crying happy tears and sad tears because my twin sister is not here with me, for all of the attention I'm getting and because of this man here. This honorable man," she said.

The coach said he couldn't help tearing up on the sidelines when he heard the song coming from the stands.

"When they did that I teared up and I turned away because I didn't want the opposing team to think I was getting soft," Sanders said. "It was a wonderful moment."

Coppom said she is thrilled to see how much "attention, publicity and wins" Coach Prime has brought to the program.

Watch "Coach Prime's Playbook with Romi Bean" on CBS Colorado on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.