Medina Alert issued in Denver after carjacking victim struck by vehicle, seriously injured

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued a Medina Alert after a carjacking in Denver on Wednesday. Investigators said the victim was struck by the vehicle after the carjacking and suffered serious injuries.

The carjacking occurred near the intersection of E. Elmendorf and N. Yampa St. in Denver about 5:10 p.m. Wednesday. CBI said the vehicle was later spotted in the area of 44th Avenue and Brighton Boulevard.

Denver police are searching for a 2023 dark gray Dodge Challenger Coupe like the one pictured with Colorado license plate EPD-U51. Denver Police

Denver police said the owner of the vehicle was hit by the vehicle and suffered serious bodily injuries. The suspect stole the vehicle and left the scene.

The vehicle is described as a 2023 dark gray Dodge Challenger Coupe, 2-door with Colorado license plate EPD-U51. The vehicle has designer "Born to be Wild" plates.

A Medina Alert is an alert system in Colorado for hit-and-run crashes to make it easier to capture runaway drivers. It went into effect in December 2014.

Anyone who witnessed the crime or may know the whereabouts of the vehicle is asked to call 911 or the Denver Police Department at 720.913.2000.