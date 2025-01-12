Watch CBS News
Local News

Preventative maintenance to temporarily impact light rail service in downtown Denver

By Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

According to the Regional Transportation District, preventative maintenance will temporarily impact light rail service on the D, E, and H lines starting Jan. 12.

Crews will conduct maintenance work, including rail grinding, from Sunday through Tuesday in the rail corridor between I-25 Broadway Station and downtown Denver. Officials said full service on all three lines will resume Wednesday, Jan 15.

Maintenance work is scheduled to take place from 4 a.m. until noon each day. While maintenance work is underway, D, E, and H line trains will not operate on their regular routes.

54252796304-359ea21499-b.jpg
RTD

RTD said during maintenance hours:

  • Bus shuttle service will be available between I-25 Broadway and Colfax at Auraria stations.
  • Denver Union Station will not offer bus shuttle services.
  • D, E, and H lines will not operate north of I-25 Broadway station.
  • The L line will operate on a special schedule and serve Colfax at Auraria and Theatre District, Convention Center stations into downtown.
  • The Free MallRide provides service between Union Station and Civic Center Station

 Boarding for bus shuttles will take place at:

  • I-25 Broadway Station Gate A2
  • Alameda Station Gate A
  • 10th Osage Station at the gate marked "Bus Bridge"
  • Colfax at Auraria Station next to the station on West Colfax Avenue

RTD encouraged customers whose trips are impacted by the temporary rail disruption to use their Next Ride web app and plan an alternate bus route. They also encouraged customers to sign up for service alerts.

Christa Swanson

Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.