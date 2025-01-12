Preventative maintenance to temporarily impact light rail service in downtown Denver

According to the Regional Transportation District, preventative maintenance will temporarily impact light rail service on the D, E, and H lines starting Jan. 12.

Crews will conduct maintenance work, including rail grinding, from Sunday through Tuesday in the rail corridor between I-25 Broadway Station and downtown Denver. Officials said full service on all three lines will resume Wednesday, Jan 15.

Maintenance work is scheduled to take place from 4 a.m. until noon each day. While maintenance work is underway, D, E, and H line trains will not operate on their regular routes.

RTD

RTD said during maintenance hours:

Bus shuttle service will be available between I-25 Broadway and Colfax at Auraria stations.

Denver Union Station will not offer bus shuttle services.

D, E, and H lines will not operate north of I-25 Broadway station.

The L line will operate on a special schedule and serve Colfax at Auraria and Theatre District, Convention Center stations into downtown.

The Free MallRide provides service between Union Station and Civic Center Station

Boarding for bus shuttles will take place at:

I-25 Broadway Station Gate A2

Alameda Station Gate A

10th Osage Station at the gate marked "Bus Bridge"

Colfax at Auraria Station next to the station on West Colfax Avenue

RTD encouraged customers whose trips are impacted by the temporary rail disruption to use their Next Ride web app and plan an alternate bus route. They also encouraged customers to sign up for service alerts.