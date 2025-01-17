Watch CBS News
Mail theft suspects wanted for using stolen credit cards in Denver

The US Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $10,000 in each of two recent mail theft cases in the Denver metro area. The first incident involves a couple and the second involves a man. 

According to investigators, a couple used stolen credit cards at the Cherry Creek Mall in Denver on Dec. 28, 2024. The USPS said the suspects are described as a white female and white male possibly in their late 30s to early 40s. They are accused of using credit cards stolen from the US Mail.

In the second incident, a suspect described as a white male in his late 30s to early 40s with neck, back and hand tattoos is wanted for using stolen credit cards in the Denver metro area and the Colorado Springs metro area. The suspect was captured on video on Dec. 17, 2024 and Dec. 26, 2024. 

Anyone with information about the mail thefts or suspects can contact the US Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455.     

