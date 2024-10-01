Luis Garcia's family files lawsuit against Denver Public Schools after teen dies in shooting outside East High School

The family of Luis Garcia has filed a lawsuit against Denver Public Schools in connection with last year's deadly shooting outside East High School. Garcia was 16 years old on Feb. 13, 2023, when he was shot while he was sitting in his car outside the high school. He was put on life support afterwards and died from his injuries a couple of weeks later.

The lawsuit cites negligence in student safety and providing security measures for the school.

The shooting forced the lockdown of students at East High School in Denver and the closure of the intersection of City Park Esplanade and 17th Avenue.

Police say someone shot from a car and into the car in which Garcia was sitting.

No criminal charges have been filed in connection with the shooting.