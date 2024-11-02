Loveland police arrest murder suspect in Northern Colorado weeks after altercation with officers

Police in Loveland arrested a murder suspect on Friday night after they were called for a welfare check. The same suspect was charged with assault on a police officer and resisting arrest just weeks earlier.

Officers responded to the 3700 block of Foothills Drive in Loveland after the call was received just before 7 p.m. The caller told the staff at the Loveland Emergency Communication Center that she couldn't get ahold of her mother and was worried something had happened to her.

When officers arrived, they contacted a male later identified as Michael Fuller, 30. Police said while officers were trying to get him to exit the house and speak with them, they saw an adult female on the floor of the home.

Larimer County Jail CBS

Officers said they went inside and took Fuller into custody. They also confirmed the female was deceased. The identity of the female has not been released.

Fuller was booked into the Larimer County Jail on first-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence, and violation of a protection order.

According to court documents, two people who live at that address with the same last name as the suspect have a permanent restraining order against him.

On Oct. 9, Fuller was arrested after an incident at Namaqua Park. According to the Loveland Police Department, a female who was walking her dog called the police to report that a man was yelling at her and throwing a beer bottle and large rocks at her. The female told police that she was walking her elderly dog by the river and the man, later identified as Fuller, asked her for a cigarette and when she said she didn't have one, he started yelling and throwing things at her, forcing her deeper into the water. She told police she was scared and sprayed him in the face with pepper spray to keep him away.

Officers said they asked him to get out of the water several times but he appeared to be intoxicated and was slow to comply with directions. Police said they tried to use a restraining device on him but were unsuccessful at first. Once they were able to restrain him, he began to physically fight with officers in the water. Police said at one point, he grabbed an officer by the neck and tried to pull him underwater. During the arrest, another officer was injured as he continued to resist arrest.

Fuller was taken into custody and taken to the Larimer County Jail on several charges including second-degree assault of a police officer, menacing, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and obstructing government operations. He was issued a $250 cash bond at the time.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Loveland Police Department Tip Line at 970-962-2032 or Larimer County Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868.