Police in Loveland arrested a driver after a fiery crash that left the driver uninjured. Investigators said the driver ran several red lights at a high rate of speed before the truck spun out of control early Monday morning.

Police in Loveland investigated a fiery crash after the driver allegedly ran several red stoplights. Loveland Police Department

Officers said the truck struck various objects and then rolled before bursting into flames just before 3 a.m.

Officers said the driver escaped unharmed and was arrested for suspicion of DUI.