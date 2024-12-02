Watch CBS News
Los Angeles man arrested for attempting to sex traffic Denver women

By Jennifer McRae

A California man has been arrested for attempting to sex traffic women in Denver. According to Denver District Attorney Beth McCann, Murlin Swanston was arrested in California by state fugitive agents.

Swanston, 48, was arrested with the assistance of Denver District Attorney investigators on suspicion of trying to sex traffic two Denver women whom he met on commercial online sex sites. 

According to investigators, starting in 2021, Swanston contacted thousands of women online, many of whom were commercial sex workers, across the country to try to get them to participate in his sex trafficking ring. 

Prosecutors believe there are many more victims in Denver and are asking any possible victims to contact Denver DA Investigator Joe DeAngelo, with the DA's Human Trafficking Unit at 720.913.9108.

Swanston is in custody in California. The Denver DA said formal charges will be filed in Denver as soon as Swanston is extradited to Colorado. An extradition date has not been scheduled. 

