Missing kayaker found dead at Colorado reservoir in Larimer County, did not have life vest

A man who went kayaking a day prior was found dead at Lon Hagler Reservoir in Larimer County Wednesday. Colorado Parks & Wildlife reported the kayaker likely wasn't wearing a life vest.

CBS

According to Larimer County Sheriff's Office, the victim's family reported him missing when he did not return home as planned after he went to the reservoir southwest of Loveland.

Crews responded to the reservoir on Tuesday and continued a search effort the next day. It involved a large, multi-agency response that included marines units and drones.

On Wednesday night, LCSO confirmed the missing man's body was recovered earlier in the evening. CPW confirmed a marine unit recovered the body, and the victim did not have a life vest.

CPW shared in its release, "Always wear a life jacket while kayaking, paddle boarding and enjoying water recreation in the state. Make sure to check the weather forecast of state parks and state wildlife areas before heading to the area."

CBS

The north parking lot at the reservoir was closed during the search and was then reopened.

According to CPW, the state is approaching 20 water recreation deaths in 2024 as of June 26.