Former Littleton Public School bus aide pleads not guilty to child abuse charges in Colorado courtroom

Former bus aide with Littleton Public Schools appears in court, pleads not guilty

A former bus aide with Littleton Public Schools accused of hitting and slapping students with special needs, pleaded not guilty in court on Monday morning. Kiarra Jones is facing multiple charges including third-degree assault and child abuse.

Kiarra Jones walking at the courthouse on Monday. CBS

An incident was caught on video allegedly showing the suspect punching a 10-year-old student with autism on a school bus. At least three students said they had been hurt by the aide.

The mother of the student in the video spoke outside the courthouse.

Kiarra Jones Arapahoe County

"It's disappointing that she doesn't want to accept guilt for a crime that she committed, everyone knows that she committed, but if she wants to take it to trial then we look forward to that," said parent Jessica Vestal.

Video allegedly showing bus aide Kiarra Jones assaulting 10-year-old Dax on a Littleton Public School bus. Rathod Mohamedbhai LLC

Jones was hired by Littleton Public Schools in August 2023 after what the district said were "satisfactory reference checks and after passing through a background check." Jones was arrested on April 4 after the incident was reported to the Englewood Police Department by Littleton police on March 28. She was released from the Arapahoe County Jail on a $5,000 bond on April 5.

Jones' trial is scheduled for Feb. 25, 2025 in Arapahoe County Court.