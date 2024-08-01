Lindsey-Flanigan Courthouse in Denver closed Thursday during death investigation

The Lindsey-Flanigan Courthouse in Denver was closed on Thursday after one person died and two people were injured. According to Denver police, investigators believe the adult male jumped from an upper floor inside the courthouse.

Two others were injured in the incident and rushed to the hospital. Investigators said the injuries appear to be minor.

The courthouse, located in the 500 block of W. Colfax, was closed just after 9 a.m. Everyone inside was escorted out of the building.

Appearances for Aug. 1 will be reset and anyone who was scheduled to appear in court should contact their attorney or courtroom for further instructions.