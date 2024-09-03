Light snow accumulations possible on higher peaks Wednesday night into Thursday

Early season snow is possible Wednesday night into Thursday across the higher peaks in Colorado.

While it is not all that uncommon, the first snow of September is always exciting... at least for those eagerly awaiting winter. In 2023, Pikes Peak and several other peaks picked up their first snow on September 11th.

It has been mild up to this point and overnight low temperatures will hover within a few degrees of the freezing point. Any snow that falls will struggle to accumulate, and the little that does will quickly melt.

Meanwhile, the first snow of the season in Denver is likely well over a month away. The average date for the first measurable snow in Denver is October 18 although the earliest snow on record in the city was on September 3, 1961.

