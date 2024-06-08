Watch CBS News
Large hail and damaging winds expected across Eastern Colorado Saturday afternoon

By Joe Ruch

All modes of severe weather will be on the table Saturday afternoon between 1-8PM. Storms will fire up across the Palmer Divide and Denver Metro area between 1-3 PM. The main concerns will be hail up to 1" in diameter and wind gusts to 60 MPH.  

Storms will really ramp up as they push east of Fort Collins and Limon with hail up to 2" in diameter, 75 MPH wind gusts and a few tornadoes all possible. Severe potential will exist through 8PM across the Plains. 

Any tornadic potential should stay east of I-25. 

Another round of severe storms will be possible on Sunday afternoon across I-25.    

Be sure to stick with the First Alert Weather Team for the latest information. 

Joe Ruch is a First Alert Meteorologist with CBS News Colorado.

First published on June 8, 2024 / 9:24 AM MDT

