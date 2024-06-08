Large hail and damaging winds expected across Eastern Colorado Saturday afternoon

All modes of severe weather will be on the table Saturday afternoon between 1-8PM. Storms will fire up across the Palmer Divide and Denver Metro area between 1-3 PM. The main concerns will be hail up to 1" in diameter and wind gusts to 60 MPH.

Storms will really ramp up as they push east of Fort Collins and Limon with hail up to 2" in diameter, 75 MPH wind gusts and a few tornadoes all possible. Severe potential will exist through 8PM across the Plains.

Any tornadic potential should stay east of I-25.

Another round of severe storms will be possible on Sunday afternoon across I-25.

