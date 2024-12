Suspects in custody after shots fired at Colorado PetSmart

Suspects in custody after shots fired at Colorado PetSmart

Suspects in custody after shots fired at Colorado PetSmart

Numerous police units responded after shots were fired at a Colorado PetSmart store Friday afternoon.

Lakewood police responded to the call of shots fired at the PetSmart located at 160 South Wadsworth Avenue.

No injuries were reported.

Lakewood Police are currently investigating shots fired at the PetSmart at 160 S. Wadsworth Ave. No injuries have been reported. Several suspects are in custody. pic.twitter.com/4L8vi58BPT — Lakewood Police Dept. (@LakewoodPDCO) December 13, 2024

Authorities took several suspects into custody.